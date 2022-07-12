The vice-chair of the 1922 Committee Nus Ghani explained “candidates can put their nominations today (12 July) until 10 pm” as she outlined the timetables for the Conservative leadership race and its candidates.

The Tory MP added: “The first ballot is tomorrow (13 July), and then the first hasting tomorrow afternoon.”

Candidates need to be backed by 20 people, and the 11 hopefuls will be whittled down to the final two by Thursday 21 July, with Boris Johnson’s successor announced on 5 September.

