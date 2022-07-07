Boris Johnson suggested the Conservative Party’s decision to remove him as prime minister is “eccentric” as he resigned from the role on Thursday (7 July).

He cited the difficult “economic scene” both domestically and internationally as one of the reasons he wanted to remain leader.

“In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much, when we have such a vast mandate,” Mr Johnson said.

“I regret not to have been successful, of course, it’s painful.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.