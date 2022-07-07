Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has always been in her view “manifestly unfit for the office of prime minister” after Mr. Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to step down from his position today (7 July).

The first minister of Scotland added: “Boris Johnson, even before the last few days, was not leading an effective or properly functioning government.”

The Tory leader is expected to remain in post until a new leader is put in place at the party’s annual conference in October, a No 10 source said.

