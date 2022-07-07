Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov poked fun at Boris Johnson’s resignation, saying the prime minister doesn’t like Russia and that Moscow “doesn’t like him either”.

He added that reports of Mr Johnson’s decision to step down were of little concern to the Kremlin.

“Of course, we have seen there is a governmental crisis, it’s a large-scale governmental crisis,” Mr Peskov said.

“In terms of Mr Johnson, he really does not like us. We don’t like him either.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.