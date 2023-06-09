Boris Johnson has sensationally announced he is quitting as an MP claiming he is the victim of a Partygate and Brexit witch-hunt.

The former Prime Minister’s decision came as he faced a damning verdict into his conduct during the Covid pandemic by a Parliamentary inquiry.

From “getting Brexit done” to the numerous scandals that engulfed the Tories under his leadership, here are Mr Johnson’s best and worst moments as prime minister.

This comes after ally Nadine Dorries also announced she is resigning after Mr Johnson’s bid to give her a peerage was blocked.