Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister of United Kingdom

Boris Johnson has resigned from his post as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, after receiving over 50 government resignations in the last 48 hours.

“It is clearly now the will of the Conservative Party that there should be a new leader, and a new prime minister,” he said.

The unprecedented exodus followed the Conservative Party leaders’ apology after it emerged he promoted Chris Pincher despite being aware of misconduct allegations against the minister.

Mr Johnson will remain as “caretaker” prime minister until his replacement is elected, having made new cabinet appointments ahead of resigning.

During a tense prime minister's questions and a liaison committee hearing on Wednesday, Mr Johnson defied calls to resign, telling MPs he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances”.

Among those leading the revolt were health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.