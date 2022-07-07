Suella Braverman confirms she will run for prime minister if Boris Johnson resigns

Suella Braverman has confirmed she will run for prime minister if a leadership contest is announced.

The attorney general joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign from the role on Wednesday (6 July), suggesting he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days.

“I’ll be straight with you, yes, I will. If there’s a leadership contest I will put my name into the ring,” Ms Braverman told Robert Peston.

“I love this country, my parents came here with absolutely nothing and it was Britain that gave them hope, security and opportunity.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.