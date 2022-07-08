How a Tory leadership contest works

Boris Johnson has announced he is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the UK, triggering a leadership contest within his party.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose resignation alongside Sajid Javid's announcement he was stepping down as health secretary sparked a hoard of other resignations, has announced he will run.

This video explains exactly how the Tory Party leadership contest could pan out in the next few weeks.

