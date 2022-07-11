Boris Johnson refuses to voice support for any Tory leadership candidates

Boris Johnson has refused to endorse any Tory leadership candidate because he doesn’t want to “damage anybody’s chances” by offering his support.

Instead, he wants to execute his “constitutional function” and “continue to discharge the mandate” in his final weeks as a prime minister.

“There’s a contest underway, that must happen and I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support,” Mr Johnson said.

“In the last few days and weeks, the constitutional function of the prime minister - in this situation - is to continue to discharge the mandate.”

