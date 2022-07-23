Italian climate activists glue their hands to a Botticelli painting

Italianclimate activists glued their hands to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli's 'Spring' painting on Friday (22 July) to protest the use of coal.

The incident, which took place at the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, saw two young women and a man all buy tickets to take part in the demonstration.

All three of them sat on the floor and unfurled a banner that read "Last generation, no gas, no coal" in Italian.

The group claims to have consulted with art restoration experts to find methods that wouldn't cause damage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.