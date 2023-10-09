Bradley Lowery’s mother slams ‘disrespectful’ football fans for mocking son

Bradley Lowery’s mother has hit back at “disrespectful” football fans after her six-year-old’s tragic death was used in a sickening taunt during a match.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghon, 31, was pictured laughing as he held up a phone displaying a picture of Bradley toward Sunderland supporters.

Houghton pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Bradley’s mother, Gemma Lowery, appeared on This Morning on Monday. She said: “I wasn’t going to prosecute as I felt the backlash on social media was enough, but police said you need to think about this. What happens if it happens to another family and that’s when I thought, there needs to be consequences.”