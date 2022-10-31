Brazil elections: Celebrations as left-wing Lula reclaims presidency from Bolsonaro

In a dramatic comeback, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowly defeated Jair Bolsonaro to reclaim the presidency of Brazil.

This footage shows supporters celebrating in the streets as the left-wing Workers’ Party leader beat the far-right nationalist with 50.8% of the vote.

Lula, the country’s president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past, but faces headwinds in a polarised society.

Bolsonaro is yet to publicly concede, with concerns raised he may not accept defeat after his campaign repeated unproven claims of alleged electoral manipulation.

