Brexit has had ‘zero benefit’ for British business, says BrewDog CEO

BrewDog CEO James Watt warned Brexit “has had a significant negative impact” on the business.

Speaking to Bloomberg UK, Mr Watt explained how his company has faced challenges in getting beer to customers in Europe.

“For me, it’s just massively handicapped UK companies that do business in Europe, with zero benefit at all,” he said of Brexit.

“I think it’s been tragic for UK business and a lot of the economic issues the UK is facing - more inflation than other places, harder to do business, is a result of the catastrophic decision to leave the EU.”