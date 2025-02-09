Nigel Farage has ruled out any deal with the Conservative Party, calling them “undeserving” of governing again after their handling of Brexit.

His comments came days after Robert Jenrick refused to dismiss the possibility of a deal between the Conservatives and Farage’s Reform UK as the party gains momentum in the polls.

“I will not be doing deals with any individuals or any party that I view to be dishonourable and undeserving of ever being in government again” the Reform UK leader said.