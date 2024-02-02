Moment Brianna Ghey meets teenage killers at bus stop minutes before park murder

CCTV shows the moment Brianna Ghey is met off her bus by her teenage killers who lured her to her death.

The 16-year-old had been persuaded to make the short journey to Culcheth, Cheshire, on 11 February last year, by 15-year-old Scarlett Jenkinson, who until today (2 February) could only be referred to as Girl X.

An hour after being met by Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, also 15 – previously referred to as Boy Y – Ms Ghey was stabbed 28 times in a horror attack.

Her killers are today being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.