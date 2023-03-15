Brianna Ghey’s friends and family say goodbye to murdered teen at Warrington funeral

Friends and family of Brianna Ghey have gathered to lay the murdered teenager to rest at a funeral service in Warrington.

The transgender teenager died after she was found with multiple stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February.

Mourners had been asked to wear pink to the service at St Elphin’s Parish Church on Wednesday, 15 March.

Lana Del Rey’s song “Video Games” played as the cortege arrived, before fading as church bells tolled.

