Watch the moment Brianna Ghey’s killers Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe are arrested for murder.

Bodycam footage, released by Cheshire Police, shows officers attending the teenager’s homes to arrest them for Ms Ghey’s murder.

Jenkinson fakes innocence, asking the officer “How am I suspect? Is it because I am the last person at the scene?”.

Ratcliffe is seen on his knees as he is arrested by an officer. he is heard saying “I can explain”.

Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe stabbed the transgender 16-year-old 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February after luring her to Linear Park near Warrington.

They are being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today (2 February).