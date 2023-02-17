Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:49
Hundreds light candles for Brianna Ghey at Birmingham vigil
A candlelit vigil was held outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham on Friday evening (17 February) in tribute to Brianna Ghey.
The 16-year-old schoolgirl, who was transgender, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park in Cheshire on Saturday.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder. The pair appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday where a trial date was fixed for July.
Police have said they are investigating whether it was a hate crime.
