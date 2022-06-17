Britons flock to Brighton Beach as European heatwave hits UK

Sun-seekers flocked to Brighton Beach on Friday (17 June) as a western Europe heatwave hit England and Wales.

Temperatures in Brighton were expected to hit a high of 27 degrees, whilst highs of 33 degrees were expected in London.

The heatwave has been caused by a ridge of high pressure from western Europe.

Strong sunshine, light winds, and the longer June days have meant that temperatures have gradually been building up in the early summer months.

