Fire rips through 200-year-old Brighton hotel on seafront

A huge fire ripped through an historic hotel in Brighton on Saturday, 15 July.

The blaze broke out at the 200-year-old Royal Albion Hotel close to the seafront and Brighton Palace Pier.

Emergency services continued to tackle the fire on Monday, more than 22 hours after it started as high winds hampered efforts.

No injuries were reported but “difficult conditions” meant people had to be evacuated from buildings near the hotel, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said.

People have been advised to stay away from the area due to “significant smoke”.