Oblivious thieves crawl to avoid cameras before stealing safe, CCTV shows

A pair of burglars were caught on CCTV crawling behind the bar of a sports club in south Bristol before smashing another camera and making off with a safe.

Connor Moore and Joseph Nash were jailed last week after stealing thousands of pounds in cash during burglaries of businesses across Bath, Bristol and North Somerset.

They admitted to being involved in eight burglaries and two further attempted burglaries that happened between October and December 2022.

In CCTV footage recovered by Avon and Somerset Police, Moore and Nash are seen on all fours behind the bar of a sports club before making off with a safe full of money.