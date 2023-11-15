Man threatens to punch police officer’s children during arrest in Bristol

A man threatened to punch a Bristol police officer's children "straight in the face" if he ever saw them in public, body worn video shows.

Avon and Somerset Police officers had attended a report of a shoplifting offence in Church Road, Redfield, on Wednesday 13 September, in which a store employee was assaulted.

While trying to arrest Jay Lawrence, 44, of no fixed address, officers were spat at and kicked.

Lawrence was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 13 November, after admitting three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of racially aggravated public order, one further public order offence, assault by beating, and theft from a shop, relating to an incident on Wednesday 13 September.