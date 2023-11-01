Afghan soldiers who worked with UK forces left to face torture and death

A major joint investigation has uncovered shocking evidence that Afghan soldiers who were trained, paid and worked “shoulder-to-shoulder” with UK forces have been denied relocation to Britain and left to face torture and death.

Working with investigative newsroom Lighthouse Reports and Sky News, The Independent has identified 24 such cases to a high degree of certainty from the elite soldier units commonly referred to as “The Triples”.

