A group of scientists who say they are aiming to rewrite DNA in their search for cures for inherited heart diseases have been awarded a £30million grant for their work.

CureHeart received funding from The British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity to support their research.

The researchers aim to cure heart diseases that are passed down in families by repairing faulty genes with a simple injection to the arm.

“We [are]...so passionate about [CureHeart’s] vision to help make a difference for people with inherited cardiomyopathies,” BHF Chief Executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said.

