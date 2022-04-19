Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has said that two British fighters who were captured by Russian forces in Ukraine "should never have been there."

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin joined the Ukrainian military in 2018. They were captured by the Russian military, and appeared on state TV asking to be swapped for a Russian prisoner.

"They shouldn't have been there, it is an illegal act to be there," Lewis told Kay Burley in an interview on Sky News.

