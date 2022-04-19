Watch live as Boris Johnson addresses MPs over Partygate fines

Boris Johnson is set to apologise for breaking his own lockdown laws when he makes his first statement to MPs since being fined by the Metropolitan Police.

The prime minister is expected to say he did not knowingly break the rules at a 2020 Downing Street birthday party.

Opposition parties have accused Mr Johnson of lying to parliament over the Partygate scandal, previously telling Mps that no rules had been broken.

He has vowed to “set the record straight” when he speaks to colleagues on Tuesday afternoon.

