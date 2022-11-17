Bank of England governor says the UK’s reputation was damaged by Truss’s mini-Budget

The Bank of England governor has told MPs that Liz Truss's mini-Budget in September has tarnished the UK's name on the world stage.

"We have damaged our reputation internationally," Andrew Bailey said, adding he saw the fallout of Kwasi Kwarteng's economic plan while travelling.

He revealed that during his trip to Washington for the IMF annual meeting people said to him: "I didn't think the UK would do this."

"It will take longer to rebuild that reputation than it will be to correct the gilt curve."

