Keir Starmer calls on government to reverse ‘kamikaze mini-Budget’

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to reverse its “kamikaze mini-Budget”, warning that many homeowners and buyers could not afford increases in their monthly mortgage costs following two weeks of economic turmoil.

The Labour leader said the Tories should abandon their plans for tax and spending cuts, suggesting there is a lot of public anger towards the proposals.

“We had a kamikaze mini-Budget two weeks ago, as a direct consequence, mortgages are going up - and not by a little,” Mr Starmer said.

“This is self-inflicted.”

