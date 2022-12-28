Heavy snowfall forces shoppers to camp inside Target store over Christmas

Dozens of shoppers in Buffalo were forced to spend Christmas camped inside a Target supermarket after heavy snow left them trapped.

Stormy conditions on 23 December stranded motorists in whiteout conditions, forcing around 25 of them to seek refuge in nearby buildings.

Some sought sanctuary in the Target Plaza on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, after employees allowed them in.

They were unable to leave the shop until 25 December.

Footage shared by Jessica Lee shows people sleeping on air mattresses set up between racks of clothes.

