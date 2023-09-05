Burning Man attendees begin exodus from desert site after flooded festival finishes

Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon (4 September) to allow them to begin their exodus from the Nevada desert.

Shortly after the mass departure began, organisers estimated a wait time of about five hours, and continued urging attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic.

The festival had been closed to vehicles after more than a half-inch of rain fell last Friday, causing flooding and deep mud.