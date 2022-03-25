A passenger was caught on camera grabbing the steering wheel from a bus driver in rush hour traffic before being wrestled to the ground by an off-duty police officer.Earl Haye, 48, almost caused the bus to crash when he tried to take control of it in Derby Road, Nottingham.He admitted three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault of an emergency worker, two counts of causing criminal damage and causing danger to road users.He was handed a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months at Nottingham Crown Court.

