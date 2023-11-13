Cabinet reshuffle: Who is in and who is out?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made major changes to his cabinet following the sacking of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday, 13 November.

On a historic day for British politics, Ms Braverman was given her marching orders following a series of controversial comments she made concerning the pro-Palestine protests.

James Cleverly has now replaced Ms Braverman as Home Secretary.

David Cameron makes his return to politics as Foreign Secretary seven years after stepping down as prime minister.

Therese Coffee has resigned as Environmental Secretary and is replaced by Steve Barclay who has been ousted as Health Secretary.

Vicky Atkins will replace Mr Barclay.