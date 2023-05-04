Moment bystander saves baby in runaway pushchair from rolling into traffic

Footage shows the moment a bystander catches an out-of-control stroller with a baby inside moments before it nearly rolled onto a busy four-lane highway in California.

In the video, a woman can be seen standing by a car as the pushchair begins to roll away.

She trips and falls multiple times as she tries to stop the child from slipping towards the busy road.

A man is then seen running into shot and grabs the stroller moments before it rolls off the pavement, as the injured and panicked woman looks on.

