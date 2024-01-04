Suspect sprays lighter fluid on fire at shop assistant in attempted robbery

A suspect was caught on CCTV spraying a shop worker with lighter fluid as he tried to start a fire in California, newly-released footage shows.

Police in Santa Ana have issued an appeal for information about the incident, which occurred just before 12pm on 25 October at a store in the 1800 block of S. Standard Street.

Footage shows the suspect pushing a customer out of the way before dousing a staff member with lighter fluid and attempting to start a fire.

Authorities said he did take any money and fled the scene on a Razor-type scooter.

No injuries were confirmed.