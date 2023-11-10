Elderly man on mobility scooter pleads with thief as £1100 stolen in broad daylight

An elderly man on a mobility scooter pleaded with a thief after he was robbed of £1,100 in broad daylight in Nottinghamshire.

Andrew Merritt, 34, of Cheapside, Worksop, asked the 88-year-old if he could spare a couple of pounds.

The pensioner gave him £3.10, and Meritt hugged the man before grabbing his wallet and grinning as he walked away.

Merritt stole £1,100 in banknotes before changing his clothes to evade capture.

He denied stealing the money and said the pensioner agreed to purchase a bike from him.

Merritt was jailed for four years on Wednesday (8 October) after pleading guilty to robbery.