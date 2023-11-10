Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:41
Elderly man on mobility scooter pleads with thief as £1100 stolen in broad daylight
An elderly man on a mobility scooter pleaded with a thief after he was robbed of £1,100 in broad daylight in Nottinghamshire.
Andrew Merritt, 34, of Cheapside, Worksop, asked the 88-year-old if he could spare a couple of pounds.
The pensioner gave him £3.10, and Meritt hugged the man before grabbing his wallet and grinning as he walked away.
Merritt stole £1,100 in banknotes before changing his clothes to evade capture.
He denied stealing the money and said the pensioner agreed to purchase a bike from him.
Merritt was jailed for four years on Wednesday (8 October) after pleading guilty to robbery.
Up next
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
03:05
English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box
11:31
Damian Lewis discusses his move into music
04:26
English Teacher perform their song ‘I’m Not Crying’
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
00:30
Top Gear co-star provides update on Andrew Flintoff after crash
00:50
Sarina Wiegman’s tough childhood decision to play football with boys
00:47
‘He’s still my captain’: Rob Burrow on Kevin Sinfield friendship
00:56
Ten Hag calls out referee’s ‘harsh’ decision to red card Rashford
01:28
Just Stop Oil protestor dragged away as group ‘obstruct ambulance’
01:03
Watch moment JSO protesters smash National Gallery painting
00:42
Bus has front window blown out by Storm Ciarán winds
00:36
120ft replica dinosaur skeleton painted orange in Just Stop Oil stunt
00:44
Krishnan Guru-Murthy hoping to ‘surprise’ with Strictly dance choice
00:28
The Simpsons kills off major character in Treehouse of Horror episode
00:59
Hannah Waddingham teases Christmas TV special in new trailer
01:58
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire official teaser trailer first look
00:30
Kourtney Kardashian films Travis Barker drumming to baby’s heartbeat
00:36
Josie Gibson screams at snakes as I’m A Celebrity line-up revealed
01:03
Watch: Amy Dowden cries as she rings bell marking end of chemotherapy
00:53
Moment Hamleys unveils Regent Street Christmas window display
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09