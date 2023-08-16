Mountain lion chased from California garden by fearless family dog

Home surveillance footage captured the moment a fearless family dog chased a mountain lion through the garden of a house.

The incident happened in Morada, California, on Friday 11 August, unfolding in front of a woman and her friend.

“My friend looked out and said, ‘Oh, your dogs are playing,’” Sandy Ali told local reporters.

“And I said, ‘I only have one dog.’”

She then ran outside and saw the large cat jump into a tree.

“It just, in one leap, was up in the tree so quickly,” Ali recalled.

She then called 911 and despite emergency services arriving on the scene, the lion remained in the tree for hours, before running off on its own accord.