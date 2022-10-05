Kidnapping of California family of four captured on surveillance footage

Officials have released CCTV video of the moment a family were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California.

The statewide search continues for an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle.

CCTV footage shared by Merced authorities shows the kidnapping taking place on Monday (3 October).

In the released video, authorities confirm that there are no cameras inside the business, only one at the front and back doors.

Relatives of the victims said nothing was stolen from the trucking company but that those kidnapped were wearing jewellery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.