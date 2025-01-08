Distraught Made in Chelsea star says she discovered fate of Palisades home on Google

Former Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt broke down in tears during a live interview as she revealed that she discovered the fate of her Palisades home with a Google search as fire devastated the area on Wednesday, 8 January.

The television personality, 38, told Sky News that her mother, father, and brother Spencer — who starred alongside her in The Hills — were evacuated from the area in Los Angeles, but she had struggled to get in touch with family members and she did not know what happened to her house.

"I just can't reach anyone to see if my house is okay. I just Googled it and it said that it's destroyed and terrible... I don't know if my house is there," she explained through tears.