A homeless woman in Sacramento has described her escape from a fallen tree.

Ruby Stonebraker, 73, said she and her dog were trapped in their tent after a tree fell on it during a windstorm.

“My dog was between my legs and the tree was on me, I couldn’t get out,” Ms Stonebraker explained.

She explained that nearby neighbours had to “cut the tent open” to get her out.

“I don’t know if I got hurt by it or not, because of my age,” she added, surveying the damage caused by the falling tree.