Police burst joyrider’s tyres in dramatic high-speed chase across California

A helicopter captured aerial footage of police bursting a joyride’s tyres in a dramatic high-speed chase.

The high-speed chase took place over 45 minutes across three counties in California on Saturday morning (9 December).

California Highway Patrol managed to burst most of the tyres using spike traps, forcing the car with people inside to stop.

