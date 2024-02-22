Officials conduct 21-hour rescue for trapped hiker in California

A search team in California conducted a 21-hour rescue of a female hiker who had fallen and became immobile on 16 February.

Footage shows rescuers from Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue working day and night to perform the rescue.

“The team hazarded the inclement weather and over a period of 21 hours was able to locate, triage, and extract the patient,” officials said.

“Special thanks to our allied agencies and Coast Guard for the hoist aspect of the operation.”