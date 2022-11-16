Armed robbers target wedding photographers at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts

Police in San Francisco are searching for armed robbers who appear to be targetting wedding photographers at one of the city’s landmark buildings.

Photographers using the Palace of Fine Arts as a backdrop for their pictures have been attacked and had their gear stolen during the shoot.

This KTVU FOX 2 report shows footage of recent attacks, both of which happened on 9 November.

In the second clip, the suspects make off with a bag belonging to the professional and drive away in a car.

