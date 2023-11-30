Sea lions Holly and Joy travel home for Christmas

California sea lions Holly and Joy were released at a California beach after their successful rehabilitation.

They were cared for by the Marine Mammal Care Center in California, who celebrated Giving Tuesday by releasing the pair at Cabrillo Beach on Monday 27 November.

Joy was found in Long Beach in someone’s front yard weighing just 24 pounds and weighed a whopping 100 pounds at the time of her release.

Whilst Holly was rescued from a local beach and was found to have multiple parasitic infections.