Moment landslide blocks flooded road amid California storm

A landslide tumbled down a rock face in Fresno County, California, across a flooded road on Monday, 9 January, after the region was slammed by storms.

Video posted by California Highway Patrol’s Fresno office shows water flowing across state route 168, which was closed between Lodge Road and Cressman Road.

On Monday, Fresno County officials declared a state of emergency due to the “atmospheric river weather system.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric rivers carry an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

