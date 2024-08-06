Edgehill fire engulfs homes in San Bernadino as residents evacuated

A wildfire burning in San Bernadino, California, burned several homes on Monday, 5 August, prompting the evacuation of residents.

As of 7am local time on Tuesday, the Edgehill fire had burned 54 acres and was 75 per cent contained according to San Bernadino County Fire officials.

It began in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain about 2:40 p.m.

Homes have been destroyed and a family’s three dogs were killed in the blaze, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Footage from KABC showed a vehicle and buildings engulfed in flames.