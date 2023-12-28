Dashcam footage captures moment motorcycle rider collides with turning car

Footage shows the shocking moment a motorcycle rider crashed into a sedan that was making a turn across a road.

Dashcam video shows the red car emerging from the corner and blocking the biker’s path before he was knocked over to the ground in Kandal province, Cambodia, on 18 June.

In the footage, the motorcycle rider can be heard blasting his horn, before hitting the ground close to a petrol station.

“It all happened so fast. Luckily, I was wearing a helmet,” rider Hongly Rach said following the incident.