Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:33
‘He’s got two large knives’: Man threatens to kill police officer with kitchen blades
A 34-year-old man who threatened to kill a police officer with two large knives in Cambridge has been jailed.
The knife-wielding man, Aaron Muxlow, had fled from officers after they were called to an incident at his ex-partner’s home in Cambridge at around 9am on Friday, 11 October.
Muxlow had pulled a video doorbell off a wall and was being aggressive.
When officers eventually found him, he pulled two large kitchen knives from his waistband and threatened to “kill” one of the officers, who was waiting for firearms officers to arrive.
Muxlow was eventually arrested by armed officers and jailed for two years in November, having pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place, threats to kill and possession of cannabis.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
05:32
The many Turkish delights to discover in Türkiye
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:13
Palace manager supports Guehi after written message on rainbow armband
00:32
Moment British band robbed at gunpoint at Starbucks while on US tour
00:31
Video: Scores climb Guinea football stadium walls to escape crush
00:33
Max Verstappen reacts after winning Qatar Grand Prix
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:01
Fearne Cotton reveals she’s having surgery to remove multiple tumours
00:49
James Van Der Beek cries in first TV interview since cancer diagnosis
00:36
I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa hints some campmates being ‘fake’ after exit
00:59