‘He’s got two large knives’: Man threatens to kill police officer with kitchen blades

A 34-year-old man who threatened to kill a police officer with two large knives in Cambridge has been jailed.

The knife-wielding man, Aaron Muxlow, had fled from officers after they were called to an incident at his ex-partner’s home in Cambridge at around 9am on Friday, 11 October.

Muxlow had pulled a video doorbell off a wall and was being aggressive.

When officers eventually found him, he pulled two large kitchen knives from his waistband and threatened to “kill” one of the officers, who was waiting for firearms officers to arrive.

Muxlow was eventually arrested by armed officers and jailed for two years in November, having pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place, threats to kill and possession of cannabis.