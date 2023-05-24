Suspect causes $500,000 damage by keying 400 cars in dealership parking lot

CCTV footage shows a suspect keying cars in the parking lot of a dealership in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Between January and April 2023, police received three separate reports of mass car keying incidents at a Journey Chrysler car dealership in the city.

Initial estimates indicate that close to 400 vehicles were damaged, including the exterior of one of the businesses, resulting in over $500,000 in damage.

