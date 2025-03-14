Canada’s new chief government whip, Rechie Valdez, was moved to tears as she was sworn in on Friday (March 14) as part of prime minister Mark Carney’s new 24-member cabinet.

Visibly emotional, Valdez tearfully declared: “ I will truly and faithfully and to the best of my skill and knowledge execute the powers and trusts reposed in me as Chief Government Whip.”

Valdez, who had served as Minister of Small Business since 2023, was elected to the House of Commons in the 2021 federal election.

As chief whip, she will monitor attendance, organise debate speaking lists, allocate members' offices, and ensure the caucus is prepared for votes.