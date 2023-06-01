Smoke billows from Nova Scotia’s ‘largest wildfire in recorded history’

Huge smoke clouds formed from a blaze in Nova Scotia, in what was the Canadian province’s largest wildfire in recorded history according to CBC.

Video released by the Nova Scotia Government on Wednesday, 31 May, shows the Barrington Lake fire burning in Shelburne County.

Shelburne County East Emergency Management said that mandatory evacuation orders were in place for parts of the municipality as a precaution, and urged residents not to return to evacuated areas.

As of Thursday, the fire remained “out of control” covering 43,095 acres (17,440 hectares).